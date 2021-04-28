25 more people lose life to corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Twenty-five more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 816 in the district and 128 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 932 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 14,628 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,586.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 261 patients, including 177 confirmed ones, are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 99, including 21 confirmed, are admitted to the DHQ Hospital, and 85, including 40 confirmed, are admitted to the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad while 1,349 patients are in home isolation.

Vaccination of senior citizens: About 4,203 more senior citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, total 39,927 people had so far been vaccinated. He added that vaccination of senior citizens was under way at Sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundri New Building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and Rural Health Centre New Building Khurrianwala.

Oxygen supply: The supply of oxygen to hospitals should not be reduced under any circumstances. It was directed by Commissioner Saqib Manan while presiding over a meeting of Coordination Committee for Anti-Corona Measures here on Tuesday. He asked the DCs to keep a close watch on positivity ratio.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Brigadier Kashif, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Director Health Services Dr Amanullah, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were present via video link.

Four shopping malls sealed: Four more shopping malls and a restaurant were sealed for violation of corona SOPs here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 879 shopping malls, 298 restaurants, 106 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 59 public transport vehicles were seized for violating corona SOPs/lockdown since March 15.

He directed the assistant commissioners to implement corona SOPs in letter and spirit as there was zero tolerance in this regard.