Wed Apr 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2021

No junior squash event in Asia this year

Sports

KARACHI: Asian Squash Federation (ASF) has announced that no junior squash event will be held in the region in 2021 due to the continuous outbreak in the region.

“Due to the continuous outbreak of Covid-19 in the region, there were no Asian Junior Super Series (AJSS) events scheduled for 2021,” stated ASF.

The federation added that after consulting the Championship Committee, the ASF's executive committee decided to freeze the ranking points as at February 2020 Asian Junior Ranking, which recorded the points that players earned in 2019 tournaments.

However, five Asian Championships are planned for this year in Hong Kong, India, Iran, Malaysia, and Pakistan. “The five championships are tentatively scheduled to be held in the bottom half quarter of the year,” stated ASF.

However, it added, as the development of the pandemic is still uncertain, the dates of these championships are subject to changes.

“The health and safety of the participating athletes and officials are always the top priority of ASF, so the Secretariat will continuously monitor the situation and keep close communication with the hosts to ensure a safe competition environment before we confirm the dates for the events,” stated ASF.

