LAHORE:The Vet Crescent Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with East Windsor Animal Hospital USA organised a webinar on “Evidence-Based Medicine” on Monday.

A large number of teachers, students and experts attended the webinar from Pakistan, USA, Kazakhstan, Romania, India, China and Egypt participated in the seminar. Faculty members from vet institutions of Pakistan also witnessed the art of case handling by CEO East Windsor Animal Hospital Dr Ajaz Rashid. Dr Ajaz delivered a lecture on evidence-based medicine and demonstrated step by step diagnosis. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.