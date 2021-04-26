Eight more die from corona in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight more COVID-19 patients died in the district on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the total death toll had reached 791 in the district while 159 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 508 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period.

He said that so far, 14,406 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,495. He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 273 patients, including 119 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 112, including 28 confirmed admitted to DHQ Hospital, and 77, including 31 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he added.

FOUR SHOPPING MALLS SEALED: Four more shopping malls, three schools and one restaurant were sealed due to corona SOPs violation on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 873 shopping malls, 296 restaurants, 106 private schools, and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 59 public transports were seized for violating corona SOPs/lockdown since 15 March 2021. He directed to the assistant commissioners to implement the corona SOPs in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali had appealed to the citizens to implement corona SOPs and said to make sure to use a face mask when going out of the house.

He said the third wave of corona had infected 7,855 people since March 1, out of which 223 had died and 5,097 had recovered.

Meanwhile, the DC checked the implementation of corona SOPs in public transports at the various busiest roads. He went inside the buses and checked wearing face masks and 50 per cent capacity sitting arrangements and take out the passengers from buses those were without a face mask.

DC VISITS FRUIT, VEGETABLE MARKET: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited the Fruit And Vegetable Market Sadhar Jhang Road and reviewed the process of the auction of different vegetables and fruits.

The DC went to different sheds and stalls and checked the availability of vegetables and fruits. He directed the market committee staff for regular monitoring of the auctions to discourage the unfair increase of prices of wholesale.

He also inquired about the terms and conditions of the auctions and said that an unjustified price hike could not be tolerated.

He also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeepers and said that the district administration was very serious to control the prices of the essential items.

LOCKDOWN: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has extended the lockdown till May 17

According to a notification, markets and bazaars would close at 6pm and complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday.

Schools, cinemas and parks would remain close. Medical stores, Tandoors, fruits and vegetable shops would remain open 24 hours seven days a week.