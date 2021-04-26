close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
April 26, 2021

Naswar addict fined for chewing snuff in Ramazan

National

BR
Bureau report
April 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: The personnel of Chamkani Police Station in the provincial capital have booked a man for chewing naswar (snuff) during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to an FIR, one Waqar was booked under Ihtiram-e-Ramazan Ordinance 1981-3 when he was stopped by the cops and was found chewing naswar.

He was arrested and produced before the court. The court imposed Rs1,000 fine on the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan