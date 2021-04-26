Naswar addict fined for chewing snuff in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: The personnel of Chamkani Police Station in the provincial capital have booked a man for chewing naswar (snuff) during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to an FIR, one Waqar was booked under Ihtiram-e-Ramazan Ordinance 1981-3 when he was stopped by the cops and was found chewing naswar.

He was arrested and produced before the court. The court imposed Rs1,000 fine on the accused.