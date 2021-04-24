close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
April 24, 2021

30 arrested with arms in Mardan

MARDAN: Police claimed to have arrested 30 people and also seized various weapons from them on Friday.

A statement from the offices of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that the arrestees also include two proclaimed offenders and two others wanted in various crimes.

The cops also recovered 10 pistols, two rifles, two Kalashnikovs along and bullets. Meanwhile, 26 suspects were also nabbed at naka bandis on various routes in the district.

