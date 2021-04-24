Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the first certifier of the Prophethood (SAAW), Ummul Mumineen Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra (S.A.), by sacrificing all her belongings in support of Hazrat Muhammad (SAAW) fulfilled her duty for the rights of the oppressed and to achieve the targets of the religion and ‘Shariat’.

He expressed these views while addressing central gathering of ‘Youm Al-Huzn’ which was observed throughout the country on Friday, organised in connection with the death anniversary of Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra (S.A.). On this occasion, he also announced to observe the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Mukhtar Saqafi on Ramazan 13, says a press release.

He said by following the example of Khadija (S.A.), today’s women can protect the religion and Sharia.

The TNFJ chief said that Hazrat Khadija (S.A.) was known as Tahira and Syeda Quraysh even in the pre-Islamic era before she became the spouse of the Holy Prophet (SAAW) on which historians are surprised that how a woman reached to the height of that great respect and glory in a society in which woman was buried alive soon after her birth.

Agha Moosavi said that Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra (S.A.) belonged to a noble Arab intellectual family. Her lineage goes back four generations to the Prophet (SAAW).

He said today the whole world of Islam is grateful to Hazrat Khadija (S.A.). If she had not offered sacrifices, how could people have come to Islam in groups under the Allah’s religion.