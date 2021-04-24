PRCS distributes food packs among deserving families

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday distributed food packs among deserving families at a ceremony held here at the National Headquarters.

The food packs were distributed among 500 families as part of an initiative launched in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) under which a total of 5,000 families will be provided with ration packs in 13 districts of the country during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz, Head of Turkish Red Crescent in Pakistan Ibraheem Carlos, PRCS and TRC officials and volunteers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar said, PRCS officers and trained volunteers have the unique honour of being the first to reach and last to leave the troubled spots in the wake of any disaster or emergency situation in any part of the country. He added, Ramazan affords an opportunity to the faithful to win Allah’s blessings by serving the deserving people. He said, every year, PRCS distributes food packs among the deserving families in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent, which has been supporting several development and humanitarian interventions in Pakistan for decades. He wished a stronger partnership between PRCS and TRC in future to ensure a better future to the vulnerable segments of the society.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said, “We are facing the challenge of Covid-19, the challenge of need and the scarcity of livelihoods,” he said, adding that this ceremony is the expression of solidarity with the deserving people of Pakistan amid these challenging times. “The quantity of food packs being distributed may not be that huge, but what matters is the demonstration of close brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and Turkey,” he said, adding that the TRC has reached out to thousands of people in Pakistan in the time of need in the recent years.

The Ambassador also appreciated PRCS and the TRC for organizing such a blessed ceremony in Ramazan. Later, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Abrar ul Haq, Dr. Adeel Nawaz and Ibraheem Carlos distributed ration packs among deserving families.