Sri Lankan monks visit Buddhist sites

HARIPUR: An 11-member delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks visited the Haripur-based two Buddhist sites of Bhamala and Julian in Khanpur here on Thursday.

The monks are on an eight-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of PM Imran Khan who had invited them during his recent visit to Sri Lanka.

Director Archaeology KP Dr Abdul Samad Khan and sub-divisional officer and in-charge Khanpur Museum Nawazud Din briefed the visiting monks about the history, preservation efforts, and future plans with regard to new excavation work on the new Buddhist sites.

The monks worshiped at the 2nd century Buddhist Monastery of Julian and Bhamala stupa of the 2nd CE.

They also wrote their views in the visitors’ book expressing their satisfaction over the KP government’s preservation efforts of sacred places of the Buddhist religion.

They also appreciated PM Imran Khan’s vision of promoting religious tourism, which they believed would help strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. The delegation would also visit Mardan and Swat’s Buddhist sites during the next two days.