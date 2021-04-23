Highest civil award for I A Rehman demanded

Islamabad: Journalists, authors, intellectuals, human rights activists and members of civil society while paying a glowing tribute to late human rights defender I A Rehman demanded that the late human rights activist should be rewarded with the highest civilian award for his services rendered to protect democracy, defend human rights and struggle for the rule of law and the civilian supremacy, says a press release.

The speakers also demanded his writing should be compiled in a form of book so that the new generation would know about this personality that was not only an individual but an institution that benefited thousands of activists and media persons.

Addressing a reference organised by Shaheed Bhutto Foundation at National Press Club Islamabad former senator Farhatulllah Babar said Rehman was a towering personality who was loved by everyone. ”He was like a tall and comforting tree whose branches and shade were a source of comfort for everyone. He had a plethora of knowledge that not only benefited all those who came into contact with him but his readers as well.” Babar said that I R Rehman fought for democracy and peace throughout his life and it is important to spread his message.

Addressing the gathering Nasir Zaidi, Secretary General of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists said that people like I A Rehman are born in centuries. “Rehman Sahab would always underscore the need to have dialogue and promote debate. He would always say voices should not be silenced.”

Prominent author, poetess, intellectual and columnist, Kishwar Naheed said although Rehman was not a saint or mystic he could read the secret of people’s heart. Prominent women rights activist Farzana Bari said that Rehman was a great humanist and progressive people should write his history themselves.

Senior journalist and rights activist, Zafarullah Khan, said that Rehman had an excellent style of dialogue. “He was a prolific writer whose career spanned over 70 years. He left indelible impacts on our lives.” Prominent journalist Fouzia Shahid said that Rehman had been active throughout his life. “And this activism did not slow down despite his advanced age and he remained active even during the last days of his life. His services for the freedom of press and speech will be written in golden words. The entire journalists’ community learnt from his deep insight into issues of journalism and freedom of press.”

Tariq Mehmood Ghouri, the President of Pakistan People’s Party Human Rights Cell, moderated the programme.