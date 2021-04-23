Enemy’s designs to be thwarted: CM

LAHORE: Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives. They also deplored the opposition’s response to the recent situation. The chief minister stated that the enemy was trying to destabilise the country and asserted that the nefarious designs of the enemy would be thwarted.

The nation, as well as the law enforcement agencies, had rendered invaluable sacrifices for maintaining peace and the coward enemy could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation, he continued.

Usman Buzdar maintained that the politics of chaos and anarchy had met a natural death as the government had responded to anarchistic designs through public service. The people had rejected the negative politics while PDM had been disintegrated.

He advised the opponents to read the writing on the wall, adding that the journey of development was being moved forward with speed in the province.Some areas were willingly neglected in the past but the incumbent government had pursued a vision of composite development so that everyone could reap the fruits of development, added the CM.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the government had thwarted the anarchistic designs of the opposition through public support and vowed to move the journey of public service forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed called on Usman Buzdar at CM’s office and briefed him about the department’s performance and future roadmap. The chief minister said that every possible resource would be provided for the welfare of the labour community and the government would continue to work for the industrial workers. The CM pointed out that complete lockdown had been avoided for the sake of the labour community despite intensity in the third corona wave. The government wanted to keep the wheel of trade and industry moving while observing corona SOPs, he continued and directed to ensure wearing face masks in industrial units. The purpose of inspector-less regime was to facilitate industrialists while the government would continue to provide the best treatment facilities to labourers in social security hospitals, added the CM. Secretary Labour was also present.

Bait-ul-Maal: Ameen Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Council Malik Muhammad Azam called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and briefed him about the organisational performance and programmes.

Talking on this occasion, the CM re-emphasised that the government was committed to resolving people’s problems, adding that the welfare of the indigent stratum was a responsibility of the government.

The CM announced that needy segments of the society would be provided opportunities through Ehsaas Programme as the special package had been given to women, elderly citizens and differently-abled persons.

Meanwhile, sewing machines would be given to the widows and jobless women to earn their livelihood, he stated. The CM said that assistive devices would be given to hearing-impaired persons to live a normal life and wheelchairs would also be provided to the physically challenged persons to move without difficulty. Along with it, the scope of shelter homes and almonries was being expanded, he declared and regretted that welfare of the poverty-stricken segments was ignored in previous tenures and no government paid any heed to work for the deprived segments of the society.

CONDOLENCES

The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of renowned religious scholar, writer and translator of Holy Quran Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.

In a statement, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and said the religious services of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan would be remembered. He also prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.