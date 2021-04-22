Maryam to visit Karachi for supporting Miftah in his by-polls drive

KARACHI: PML-N’s central leader Maryam Nawaz will be arriving in the port city Saturday to help the party’s candidate and former federal minister Miftah Ismail in his election campaign in NA-249 by-polls. The seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the ruling PTI resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif with a narrow margin. PML-N’s central leader and MNA Kheal Das Kohistani said Maryam will reach Karachi on a two-day visit on the weekend mainly to run the party’s candidate Miftah Ismail’s campaign in the constituency.

PML-N’s central leaders, including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Capt Safdar (retd), Pervaiz Rasheed and others will also accompany her.

“On Saturday evening, Maryam will arrive at the Karachi airport and after attending an Iftar-dinner, she will lead an election rally in the constituency,” Kohistani told The News. “Late night, she will address a party’s election gathering at Bismillah Chowk,” he added. He said leaders of the ANP and the JUI-F, who had withdrawn their candidates in favour of the PML-N candidate in the constituency, will also address the rally. Kohistani said on Sunday, Maryam will meet notables and elders of various communities living in the constituency. “The PML-N is already in a good position to win the by-polls with a big margin and Maryam’s visit will further strengthen the party in the city,” he further added.