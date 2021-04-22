Sri Lankan monks visit Buddhist sites

LAHORE: Eleven members delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka Wednesday visited the historic Buddhist sites of Taxila. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Archaeological Department, the Buddhist delegation visited the Taxila Museum and Dharmarajika Stupa and expressed keen interest in the ancient monuments of Gandhara civilisation. The monks worshiped at the stupa and also recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book of the museum. The visiting Sri Lankan delegation thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the protection and renovation of the Dharmarajika Stupa. They said that they were very happy the ancient civilisations relics were being protected in Pakistan. They further stated that Buddhism is a religion of peace and non-violence and they had come to Pakistan with a message of friendship and love.