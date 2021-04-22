Three die in different incidents in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Three people died and several injured in different incidents in Sukkur region on Wednesday.

Reports said in a clash between two groups of Noonari clan over extortion from local brothels, a man, Raza Muhammad Noonari, was killed and a woman, Saima Noonari injured in Noonari Muhalla in Shahdadpur. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital and said a few days ago over the same issue, a woman, Rozina Noonari was killed.

Reports said a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, in which the mother of six children, identified as Mooran, w/o Pahlwan, was killed in the limits of Civil Lines Police Station. In another incident, a woman, Durgha Kolhi committed suicide on Wednesday in village Mandhar Butt in Umarkot district. The parents of the deceased said that she committed suicide to get away from her husband, who used to torture her daily.