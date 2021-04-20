LHC seeks police report on cases registered against Dasti

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Monday summoned detailed report from Muzaffargarh police on cases registered against Awami Raj Party chairman Jamshed Dasti. Earlier, Jamshid Dasti filed a petition with the LHC Multan-bench Judge Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, stating that he had issued statements against the government and exposed the corruption of district officials.

He stated after his statements the police registered baseless cases against him and raided his house and other places to arrest him. He said the police were reluctant to give copies of the FIRs. The LHC Multan-bench summoned ordered the Muzaffargarh police and administration to present details of the cases by April 28th.