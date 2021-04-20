close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

LHC seeks police report on cases registered against Dasti

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan-bench Monday summoned detailed report from Muzaffargarh police on cases registered against Awami Raj Party chairman Jamshed Dasti. Earlier, Jamshid Dasti filed a petition with the LHC Multan-bench Judge Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, stating that he had issued statements against the government and exposed the corruption of district officials.

He stated after his statements the police registered baseless cases against him and raided his house and other places to arrest him. He said the police were reluctant to give copies of the FIRs. The LHC Multan-bench summoned ordered the Muzaffargarh police and administration to present details of the cases by April 28th.

Latest News

More From Pakistan