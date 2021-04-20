NAB-Niazi destroyed country’s economy: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Atta Marri alleged on Monday that “NAB [National Accountability Bureau] and [Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan] Niazi have destroyed the country's economy”.

In a statement, she asked Prime Minister Imran Khan if Hafeez Shaikh was incompetent, why he was nominated for a Senate seat by him. “In fact, Imran Khan's mental state changes 48 times a day and it is the time for the entire nation to compare between the era of the PPP and governments of other parties,” she said.

Shazia Marri said during the PPP government, foreign loans were paid back and the salaries of government employees were also increased, while employees, who had been fired in the past, were also reinstated and common man was given relief.

She said former president Asif Ali Zardari had given the philosophy of ‘trade not aid’. She said the nation is asking why the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project was scrapped. She said the PPP government kept inflation rate under control despite terrorism and the worst floods.

She wondered that there was no competent member of the parliament in the PTI who could be appointed as the finance minister. Shazia said those who were aspirant of change have made miserable lives of people.