IGP asks home dept to declare cops as frontline workers

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has requested the provincial home department to declare police personnel frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The letter, moved by the IG office to the additional chief secretary, reads, “It is submitted that since February 2020 Sindh Police is combating the challenge of Covid-19 on roads, isolation centres, sealed areas, graveyards, businesses and virtually every aspect of life.

“Being the frontline fighters, police personnel of Sindh are exposed to the risk of being infected with this deadly virus while controlling the traffic on roads, moving UTPs, dealing with protesters and mob situations, performing security duty with VIPs and VVIPs, guarding quarantine centers, performing the burial duties, ensuring sealing of affected areas and implementing the SOPs issued by the government.”

The letter further says that as of April 5, 2021, a total of 6,366 personnel have become infected with Covid-19. Among them, 6,297 personnel have recovered from the disease, while 24 personnel have lost their lives.

“Keeping in view of third wave of Covid-19, the number of infected personnel is expected to rise and so is the unfortunate inevitability of deaths resulting from contagious disease. In view of above, I am directed to request to please declare personnel of Sindh Police as frontline workers in order to enable them for urgent vaccination against Covid-19.”