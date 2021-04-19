Four more die from corona in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Corona claimed four more lives in Bahawalpur during the 48 hours and number of death toll rises to 160 in district.

Around 119 more tested for Corona positive during the last 48 hours and 106 patients were recovered however total number of Corona positive patients rises to 867 and 81 patients are admitted to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and nine Covid-19 suspected patients were in critical condition and they were in ICU Ward and also on ventilators.

PML-N MPA, FIVE OTHERS BOOKED: A murder attempt FIR has been registered against six people including PML N MPA allegedly injuring two people in firing during a land grabbing attempt in vicinity of PS Bakhshan Khan District Bahawal Nagar. According to Akhtar Sultan of Chak 6 - Ford Wah allegedly on the behest of Muhammad Jameel, PML N MPA from Chishtian, Babar, Iftikhar, Arif, Qasim and Allah Ditta tried to occupy his land. During the confrontation, he alleged that Babar opened fire on his brother Ashraf and his nephew Kashif. As a result of the firing, both sustained injuries and were taken to the DHQ Hospital Bahawal Nagar and later they were shifted to the Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital. The Bakhshan Khan police registered an against the MPA and five others on the complaint of Akhtar and till filing of news no one was arrested.

WHEAT BURNT: Thunderstorm and lightening in Chak -95 / DNB in Tehsil Ahmad Pur East burnt a heap of wheat. According to Rescue-1122, about 250 maunds of wheat were burnt into ashes.

FLAG MARCH: The district police and Rangers contingents on organised a flag march on the roads of Bahawalpur City to maintain law and order and boost the sense of security in general public. Flag March started from the district police lines and marching on the different roads of the City ended at District Police Lines. It was told by the spokesmen of District Police Officer Office Sub-Inspector Jam Muhammad Sajjid while talking with The News.

TWO DRUG PUSHERS ARRESTED: Uch Sharif Police recovered 3 and half kgs of chars during an action against the drugs sellers in Uch Sharif and suburbs. Police arrested drug pushers Atiq ur Rehman and Iftikhar.