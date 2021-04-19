Transparent transactions

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked real-estate agents to report suspicious transactions, if any, to the financial monitoring unit. In case, the agents fail to do so, they will face fines or imprisonment. The fact is that whenever a transaction takes place in any city, several taxes are paid to the relevant authorities through proper banking channels.

The record of these transaction is automatically sent to the higher authorities. Under these circumstances, why are the agents being pressurised to report such transactions? The prime minister should personally look into this important matter.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi