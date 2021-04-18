British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

LONDON: British film, television and stage actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52 from cancer, her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis said on late on Friday.McCrory "died peacefully at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family", Lewis wrote on Twitter, calling his late wife "beautiful and mighty".

"We love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly," the actor added, explaining she had died "after an heroic battle with cancer".

McCrory was best known as a star of hit BBC crime drama "Peaky Blinders" and for the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" films, as the mother of the boy wizard’s school-aged rival.

She played Cherie Blair, the wife of former British prime minister Tony Blair, twice in both the "The Queen" (2006) and "The Special Relationship" (2010), and played fictional British interior minister Clair Dowar in the the James Bond film "Skyfall" (2012).