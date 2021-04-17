21,483 fined in Peshawar for Covid SOP violations

PESHAWAR: As many as 635 people were arrested and action was taken against over 21,483 others for violation of corona-related standing operation procedures (SOPs) in the provincial capital.

The action was taken mostly in public transport as well as bus stands across the provincial capital. "Apart from arresting 635 people in different areas, the police have impounded 233 public transport vehicles for violation of the Covid-19 SOPs," Abbas Majeed Marwat, the chief traffic officer, told The News.

The official said around 21,483 people were issued tickets for various violations of the Covid-19 SOPs. An official said that under actions against those involved in violation of Covid SOPs in public transport, a fine of Rs300 and Rs500 each is being imposed.

The tickets are being issued for not wearing masks and not keeping safe distance in vehicles as per Covid-19 SOPs. Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory at closed and congested places after imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.