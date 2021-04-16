Man tortured to death for land

HAFIZABAD: Nine people tortured a man to death over a land dispute at Dohnoay Dogran on Thursday.

Zulifqar Ali had a land dispute with Ashiq Hussain. On the day of the incident, Zulfiqar Ali along with his accomplices allegedly tortured Ashiq Hussain to death. Sadar police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

DEMO: People staged a demonstration near Gajar Gola against the non-construction of Hafizabad-Alipur Chattha Road.

The protesters chanted slogans against non-construction of the road.

They said that travelling on the dilapidated road was not only dangerous, but also impossible.

They said that the transport owners had also started plying their vehicles from here to other routes due to the dilapidated road.

They said that the road had neither been repaired on reconstructed during the last 20 years, leaving thousands of residents of several villages and commuters in dire straits. They have demanded the Punjab government immediately rebuild Hafizabad-Alipur Chattha Road.