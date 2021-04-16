close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

Multan police asked to produce kidnapped woman, daughter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Thursday ordered police to produce a kidnapped woman and her daughter by April 22.

Nazar Hussain had filed a petition with the LHC Multan Bench Judge Waheed Ahmed Khan stating that his wife and five-year-old daughter were kidnapped but police registered the case late and now were reluctant to recover them. The LHC Multan-bench Judge expressed displeasure over the attitude of police and ordered police to recover and produce the woman and her daughter before the court by April 22.

Latest News

More From Pakistan