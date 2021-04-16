Multan police asked to produce kidnapped woman, daughter

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Thursday ordered police to produce a kidnapped woman and her daughter by April 22.

Nazar Hussain had filed a petition with the LHC Multan Bench Judge Waheed Ahmed Khan stating that his wife and five-year-old daughter were kidnapped but police registered the case late and now were reluctant to recover them. The LHC Multan-bench Judge expressed displeasure over the attitude of police and ordered police to recover and produce the woman and her daughter before the court by April 22.