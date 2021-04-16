LCCA ground pitches being redeveloped

LAHORE: Finally the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started work to rehabilitate the Lahore City Cricket Association ground, where the Sports Board Punjab wanted to construct a five-star hotel for a lasting source of income.

The PCB has started rehabilitation of LCCA ground adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium. In the first phase, rehabilitation of pitches has been started. The pitches of LCCA ground are being redeveloped after five years, as new soil is being added.

In the process the match pitches will be covered with one to one-and-a-half inches of soil and new grass will be planted on the squares of the pitches. The pitch restoration work will be completed in a week. They can be used after a month.