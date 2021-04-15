Covid-19 outbreak: Pindi worst hit by third wave, highest cases in a day

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi district has been worst hit by the third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak as compared to the first two waves with reports of as many as 5,687 new patients tested positive in the last four weeks along with 138 deaths due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 395 new patients have been reported from the district which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from town since the advent of coronavirus illness in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that in the first year of coronavirus spread in the country, from March 2020 to March 17, this year, a total of 14,121 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district while in the last four weeks, the addition of 5,687 new patients from the district has taken tally to 19,808.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that during the most severe phases of COVID-19 outbreak in the first and second wave, the average number of patients reported from the district per day did not cross the figure of 100 whereas the average number of patients reported per day from the district has crossed the figure of 200 in the last four weeks.

According to details, as many as 903 new patients have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district combined in the last 24 hours while five more patients died of the illness.

Another 508 patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT after which the total number of patients confirmed positive from the federal capital has reached 67,491 of which 53,961 patients have so far recovered.

It is important that the federal capital has emerged as the worst-hit area by COVID-19 outbreak in the country as per its population compared with other districts of Pakistan. A total of 619 patients from ICT have so far died of the illness.

On Wednesday, there were 12,911 active cases of the disease from the federal capital that made 16.8 per cent of all active cases in the country. Out of 19,808 patients reported so far from Rawalpindi district, as many as 16,407 have recovered while 812 have lost their lives. The virus claimed three more lives from the district in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, there were 2,589 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 136 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 2,453 were in isolation at their homes.