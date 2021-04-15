close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
Advertisement
Naya Pakistan

Newspost

 
It is quite unfortunate that the politicians of our country are not at all interested in working for the welfare of people and Pakistan. The latest example is the visible split in the PDM whose sole objective was to gain power and not to help people hurt by rising inflation.

The PTI-led government has a golden opportunity to turn its original slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ into reality.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

