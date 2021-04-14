close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Motorcyclist killed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants shot dead a motorcyclist in Sukkur on Wednesday. Reports said some unknown assailants shot dead a motorcyclist, identified as Syed Wajid Shah s/o Hakim Ali Shah, when he was on his way back home in the limits of SITE Area Police Station, Sukkur. The police shifted the body to GMMC hospital, Sukkur, for medico-legal formalities.

