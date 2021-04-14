Role of journalists lauded in peace restoration

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday lauded the role of the journalists in the restoration of peace in the country.

Speaking as chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the Swabi Electronic and Print Media Association here, he said that Pakistan was striving for peace in war-ravaged Afghanistan to boost trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Asad Qaiser said that peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for increasing trade with CARs because the trade land route passed through landlocked country.

He said that Pakistan was working for peace and wanted all stakeholders, including the Afghan government, to resolve their issues through talks. He added that the restoration of peace to Afghanistan would be beneficial for the Afghans and the entire region.

Asad Qaiser expressed the hope that all Afghan factions would set aside their differences in an effort to end the war, which had been continuing on Afghan soil for the past four decades.

Major (Retd) Mohammad Aamir also spoke on the occasion. “This is the era of the media and which has played a great role in shaping people’s views about the burning issues,” he said.