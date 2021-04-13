Protest staged against Sarband police

PESHAWAR: A resident of Sangu, Landi Bala, Nazar Hussain, along with his relatives and friends staged a protest on Monday against the killing of his brother and lack of action by the police to arrest the criminals.The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.They demanded justice, arrest of criminals and action against the Sarband Police Station in-charge after accusing him of helping and patronising criminals despite the registration of cases against them.