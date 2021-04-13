close
Tue Apr 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

Samples of high risk districts test negative for polio

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 13, 2021

LAHORE:In a rare feat achieved by the Punjab’s polio programme, 17 of its polio environmental sites have tested negative for the crippling virus.

As per a handout released by the polio programme, polio environmental samples taken from Multan, Lahore, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Faisalabad have tested negative. The samples were taken from 10 high risk districts in March. “Samples turning out negative is a great feat achieved by dint of the hard work of polio workers and their supervisors”, said Ms Sundas Irshad, head of the polio programme in Punjab, in a statement. “Punjab has not seen any child being affected with polio since October which is a proof that we are in the right direction in war against polio”, said the head of the polio programme.

Latest News

More From Lahore