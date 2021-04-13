Samples of high risk districts test negative for polio

LAHORE:In a rare feat achieved by the Punjab’s polio programme, 17 of its polio environmental sites have tested negative for the crippling virus.

As per a handout released by the polio programme, polio environmental samples taken from Multan, Lahore, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Faisalabad have tested negative. The samples were taken from 10 high risk districts in March. “Samples turning out negative is a great feat achieved by dint of the hard work of polio workers and their supervisors”, said Ms Sundas Irshad, head of the polio programme in Punjab, in a statement. “Punjab has not seen any child being affected with polio since October which is a proof that we are in the right direction in war against polio”, said the head of the polio programme.