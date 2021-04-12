Police foil underage marriage

MUZAFFARGARH: Rohilanwali police on Sunday foiled an underage marriage at Basti Wazirabad. According to police sources, 15-year old groom Ameer Hamza was about to tie-the-knot with a 13-year-old bride amid the presence of wedding guests when the police raided and stopped the marriage ceremony. The police arrested groom Ameer Hamza, Abdul Rasheed alias Badsha and Muhammad Shabbir. The police sources added that the ladies police recovered the underage bride from the wedding party and she would be presented before a court. SP Investigations Javed Ahmed Khan said that the quick response of the police foiled the illegal act by stopping the marriage of underage couple.