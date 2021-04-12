PML-N terms Daska election result ‘referendum against govt’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has termed the Daska election result as referendum against the government and win of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

In a statement here on Sunday, the PML-N provincial spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiar Wali said the Daska election exposed the fake mandate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and proved that PML-N and Nawaz Sharif’s narrative would emerge victorious whenever free and fair elections were held anywhere in the country.

He said the selected rulers had tried to steal votes by even involving some institutions but the Supreme Court after proofs of state machinery involvement and upheld the Election Commission’s decision of re-polling in the constituency and the people of Daska gave their verdict in favour of the PML-N. He said Nousheen Iftikhar’s win was the victory of democracy and Nawaz Sharif’s narrative of respect for vote.

The PML-N spokesman said that due to the wrong policies of selected and inefficient rulers, people were facing unprecedented price-hike and unemployment and writ of the government was not visible.

He said long queues of customers can be seen on utility stores in Peshawar and other parts of the province and country due to the rising prices, especially of daily use commodities. Ironically food items, particularly sugar, ghee and atta is not available at utility stores and most of the items are being sold at old prices, instead of the so-called Ramazan Package, he added.