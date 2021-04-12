Eight killed in AJK road accidents

Syed Abbas Gardezi

MUZAFFARABAD: As many as eight persons, including two minors, were killed in two different incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

In the first incident, a Kotli bound private car with six members of a family and their driver on board fell hundreds of feet down the road near Ahlaan, leaving six of them dead on the spot. A 6-year old girl survived and was admitted in DHQ Hospital Kotli. In the second incident, two persons identified as Ghulam Haider and Muhammad Farooq slipped from a snowbound mountainous track in the upper belt of Neelum Valley and died after falling into a ditch.