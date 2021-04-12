Islamic university plans online degrees

Islamabad : International Islamic University Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi inaugurated a digital studio and the renovated conference room at the Iqbal International Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD) and said the university would do everything possible to provide quality education to students by embracing the latest technological developments.

“The coronavirus pandemic gave us a challenge and we responded to it well. Now, we are set to introduce online degrees," said the rector while hailing the addition of a new studio to the IRD.

He said the studio was a must for every faculty in the modern age to disseminate the message across the people and students.

The rector appreciated the efforts of the IIU president for the online and distance learning and hoped that soon university will have international repute for its ODL based education.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi said that IIU is going to launch diploma and degree programmes through its Directorate of Distance Education.

"These are the high times when we may reach to the maximum people across the world and we may introduce our best faculty and researchers with the top institutions."

He said following the varsity’s ongoing ODL based policy, soon more international conferences and seminars will be held, while he mentioned same is being done by utilizing the available resources in best manner.

Dr Hathal said the IRD was one of the very important units of the university that is focused on promotion of dialogue and a new strategic plan keeping in view its scope is being prepared.

On the occasion, Vice President (AF&P) Dr. N.B Jumani said that university is heading towards an exquisite online education based system and it is also mulling over blended mode of education.

IIU Vice-President (Academics) Dr. Ayaz Afsar said that the studio and the conference room are very useful additions into the university resources and it will be proved as a great contribution in the present situation.

IIU Vice-President (HS&R) Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed said that IRD as per its scope has exemplary services and now its activities, through online mode, are being hailed across the world.

IRD executive director Dr Husnul Amin, while thanking the university leadership, said the institute was focused on outreach programmes and it is also focusing on the societies, where Muslim were a minority.

He said the institute, as per directions of the IIU president is also working to deal with the challenge of Islamophobia through research and dialogue.