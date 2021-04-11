Eight killed in Jacobabad tribal clash

SUKKUR: As many as eight people were killed in a violent clash between Jalbani and Katohar clans in Jacobabad on Saturday, leaving the area tense and people in panic with firing that continued till late into the night.

The armed men of the Jalbani clan attacked the village Kalo Katohar, Dodapur area in the limits of Punho Bhatti Police Station near Gharhi Khairo. It claimed the lives of six people, including three children and a woman, while leaving three others injured. The dead were identified as Muhammed Bachal Katohar, his son Ghulam Sarwar, daughter in law Moorzadi and three grandchildren Abdul Jabbar, Raja and Shahzeb Katohar.

Later in retaliation, the Katohar clansmen attacked village Noor Muhammed Jallibani in Qambar Shahdad Kot district, killing two people identified as Mumtaz Jalbani and Muhammed Bakhash Jalbani.

Tension and fear gripped the area as intermittent firing continued till the filing of this report. The attack is said to be the result of a long simmering feud between Katohar and Jalbani clans.

Police that had failed to anticipate and pre empt any of the attacks of the long standing tribal disputes, came late to ferry the bodies to a local medical facilility.