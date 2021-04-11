Defence minister tests negative for coronavirus

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had tested positive for Covid-19 almost 10 days after Prime Minister Imran Khan reported positive on March 29 last.

Pervez Khattak quarantined himself at his home and continued medical treatment for the viral infection.

All of his medical tests, including coronavirus, were later conducted at the Military Hospital, which reported negative.

The minister has thanked the prime minister, chief ministers, ministers and people for their prayers and support to him to fight back the fast spreading disease.

It may be mentioned that his wife had also tested negative for the coronavirus a few days ago.