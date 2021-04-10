10 deaths keep situation alarming

Rawalpindi : Another 10 patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness while another 921 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours hinting that the outbreak is much more intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality in this region of the country as compared to the first two waves of the outbreak.

To date, a total of 82,780 patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 1,386 have lost their lives. It is alarming that the average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has crossed the figure of 920 in the last couple of weeks that had dropped down to below 80 in January this year.

It is worth mentioning here that the average number of patients who tested positive per day from the region did not cross the figure of 580 even in the most intense phase of the outbreak last year in June.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that another 674 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking the tally to 64,173 of which 50,722 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has jumped to 12,854 which is the highest number of active cases of the illness on a day from ICT. The death of six more patients from ICT has taken the death toll to 597 on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 247 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 18,607 of which 15,452 have achieved a cure. The virus claimed another four lives in the last 24 hours from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 789.

On Friday, as many as 120 patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 2,246.