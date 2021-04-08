Transit trade launched through Ghulam Khan border

MIRANSHAH: The Pak-Afghan Transit Trade was launched from the Ghulam Khan border point here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by KP Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, other officials, elders and traders from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Two large trucks loaded with transit goods arriving from Karachi were dispatched to Afghanistan on the occasion.

In his speech, the transport minister said the trade through the Ghulam Khan border would enable the country to have business with Central Asian Republics. He said such trade would bring economic prosperity to North Waziristan and improve the living standards of the local people.