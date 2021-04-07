Dust storm hits Islamabad

Islamabad: The federal capital and adjoining areas were covered in thick dust on Tuesday afternoon. The dust storm, which lasted few minutes, caught the resident unawares. They were quick to close windows to stop the dust from entering their premises, while the road users, especially motorcyclists, pulled over under bridges and in buildings for cover. No damage to public property or life was reported.

The day got off to a bright sunny start. However, the weather became windy and overcast in the noon followed by a sudden yet brief dust storm at around 2pm. The Met Office forecast dry weather in most parts of the country for Wednesday. It, however, said partly cloudy weather with rain and wind and thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and adjoining areas.