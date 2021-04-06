Call to expand skill development scope

Islamabad:Speaker assistant of the prime minister on youth affairs Usman Dar and MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan on Monday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters and praised the NAVTTC for striving to equip the youth with quality skills.

NAVTTC chairman Syed Javed Hassan and executive director Dr Nasir Khan briefed visitors on the progress and development of the ongoing Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) Programme.

“The NAVTTC’s initiatives under the umbrella of the prime minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme will not only change the TVET landscape in Pakistan by bringing it on par with international standards but also enhance the employability of our youth in the international market thus increasing the image of Pakistani skilled workers worldwide and giving huge boost in foreign remittances,” the NAVTTC chief said.

Usman Dar said the government is making serious efforts for youth inclusivity in the economic development of the country.

“Investing in our youth in terms of capacity building for the matching jobs market is our prime objective. Our focus is on imparting relevant and required skills to our youth,” he said.

The PM’s aide appreciated the initiative of the NAVTTC to introduce agriculture-based training programs and stressed the need to further expand the scope of skill development of youth in emerging agriculture sector technologies.

About the NAVTTC’s initiatives, he said well-planned and timely implementation of such programmes would contribute to achieving the desired goals of producing highly qualified and skilled youth and in improving the image of Pakistan’s TEVT sector globally.

Usman Dar later visited the newly-established National Accreditation Council (NAC) and remarked the establishment of NAC-TVS as a landmark event in the history of TVET sector and it reflects the fulfillment of Prime Minister’s vision to impart quality skills to youth.

He also went to the recently-established job placement centre in NAVTTC headquarters and said that government was committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth and the recently-launched National Employment Exchange Tool by NAVTTC was an excellent initiative in that respect.

MNA Shandana Gulzar Khan lauded the efforts of NAVTTC to equip the youth with quality skills and said that Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan programme would serve as a catalyst in creating employability in local as well as international job markets.

The NAVTTC chairman thanked the Special Assistant and member national Assembly for ensuring full support in implementing the NAVTTC's TVET reform agenda under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Programme.