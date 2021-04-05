PM daily goes out to rob people: Maryam

LAHORE: In a series of tweets, PML-N Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for the current economic downfall, rising inflation, bad governance and poor state of affairs in the country.

“Every morning you don’t go to jihad. You go to rob the people. You go to snatch bread from the mouths of the poor and medicine from the sick. You go to break the back of the people with heavy electricity and gas bills. You go to oppress the oppressed. You go to kidnap people in broad daylight and you call it jihad,” she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she said a fatwa should be issued against Imran Khan for killing 22 crore people alive and calling it jihad. She asked Imran Khan to come out of his 300 kanal Banigala palace and see how people were cursing him.

In yet another tweet, she said the claimants of the state of Madina may have forgotten that if it were in fact the state of Madina, they would have reached their end. “You have done flour theft, sugar theft, gas theft, vote theft and imposed a storm of inflation on the people, which you are naming as Jihad,” she said.

In response to a tweet of Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad that Imran Khan had refused to clear the name of Maryam Nawaz from the ECL, she tweeted, “Keep your ECL and your permission with you, but keep it safe because you will soon need it yourself and your crimes are real. Who asked you to drop out my name from the ECL?”

She said the government wanted to create a drama on this imaginary issue to send her out of the country. The PML-N leader said she wanted to make it clear that she was not going anywhere.

“Not only that I am not going anywhere, but also that this fake and vote-stealing prime minister whom I do not believe in, it is also a sin to even think of making such a request to him,” she tweeted.

She also tweeted a Happy Easter to the Christian community. Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal also tweeted that the people were dissatisfied with the failed policies of the government and were feeling infuriated over inflation and price hike caused by Imran Niazi. He said the only question people asked was that had not the passion of those who brought Imran Khan into power fulfilled yet?