SAPM checks arrangements at Expo Centre

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan visited the corona vaccination centre at Expo Centre here on Sunday.

He got the second dose of corona vaccine administered to his parents. He monitored the overall vaccination process. He took feedback from different people visiting the centre. Dr Faisal Sultan said, “I am greatly relieved to see such excellent arrangements at the Expo Centre and I greatly appreciate government of the Punjab and the Health Department for making such excellent arrangements for the elderly citizens.” He maintained. “On the directions from PM Imran Khan, vaccination of senior citizens is underway across the country. The people visiting Expo Centre have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Health facilities are being improved further across the country for COVID-19 patients.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has been very active against the pandemic despite her own illness. We greatly appreciate her services during the corona pandemic.” A senior citizen said the credit for best arrangements went to PM and CM. He said he especially prayed for Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yasmin Rashid for facilitating the elderly citizens.