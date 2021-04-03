OPC progress reviewed

LAHORE:According to the data on the Overseas Pakistanis Commission portal, the commission have received 22,599 complaints so far, out of which, 13,989, 62 per cent, have been resolved. A monthly progress meeting of OPC chaired by its Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar was held in GOR-I.

Important decisions were made to make the mechanism for adding the complaints more effective. Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar instructed the officials dealing with the complaints to personally contact the authorities concerned besides issuing reminders to them.

He also directed them to maintain close liaison with the district overseas Pakistanis committees and ensure that bimonthly meetings of the committees were held regularly. “The rights of overseas Pakistanis will be protected and illegal possession of their lands bought with their hard-earned money would not be tolerated,” he said. The meeting was also attended by OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi and other officers concerned. The OPC commissioner gave a detailedsdsd briefing to the chair regarding progress made in resolving complaints.