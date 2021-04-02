National Women Football cancelled after teams refuse to play

KARACHI: National Women Football Championship was cancelled on Thursday after the semi-finalists refused to play following occupation of FIFA Football House in Lahore by Ashfaq group.

Ashfaq-led PFF had said it would complete the event after Normalisation Committee cancelled it in the wake of the occupation of PFF headquarters.

WAPDA, Karachi United, Highlanders and Masha United are the semi-finals.

The other day Karachi’s Diya Women FC gave walkover to Masha United in the quarter-finals.

Sources said that in the development stage, too, some teams decided against playing in the event. As many as 19 teams were featuring in the competitions here at the KPT and KMC stadiums.