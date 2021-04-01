Three booked for killing leopard

ABBOTTABAD: Three persons were booked under Wildlife Act 2015 here on Wednesday who allegedly killed a leopard at Khushi Kote Palak Union Council a day earlier.

According to the Wildlife Department, Abdul Rahim, Wajid and Zaheer have been booked for attacking the leopard who was in a deep ditch where human beings have no danger.

“They have to inform the Wildlife Department and law-enforcing agencies instead of taking the extreme step. The action has been taken under wild life act 2015 according to which the punishment is one year imprisonment or fine up to Rs100,000 or both,” said an official. On the other hand, injured Rahim Dad and his family members claimed that the leopard attacked him on Tuesday when he was on his way home. He claimed that he had suffered serious injuries. Later, he said, the locals rushed to the spot, rescued him and killed the leopard.

APP adds: “In the video the villagers were seen having ropes in their hands and attempting to snare the animal,” said District Wildlife Officer Muhammad Idress.

“Galiyat is a habitat of common leopard and appearance of felines in close proximity of populated areas is a normal happening. He argued that locals would have tried to terrify the animal to escape by creating noise or even by resorting to aerial firing or by exploding crackers,” he added.