SAPMs, advisers working: LHC seeks affidavit from federal govt

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan sought an affidavit Wednesday from the federal government to confirm the advisers and special assistants to the prime minister attended the meetings of the cabinet to the extent of the sessions relevant to their portfolios.

Earlier, a federal law officer submitted a reply on behalf of the principal secretary to the prime minister about the working of the SAPMs and advisers. The chief justice noted that the reply suggested the advisers and SAPMs remained present during the whole meetings of the cabinet whereas they were supposed to attend sessions relevant to their respective portfolios only. The chief justice warned the law officer that this practice of the advisers/SAPMs could have dire consequences. A counsel of former SAPM on petroleum Nadeem Babar told the court that his client had tendered resignation.

However, the chief justice observed that the reports in the media suggested that Babar had been removed. The court was further informed that adviser to prime minister on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also resigned as federal minister for finance. The chief justice adjourned hearing for two weeks and sought an affidavit from the secretary of Cabinet Division about the participation of the advisers and SAPMs to the prime minister in the meetings.