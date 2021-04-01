close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Sohail Khan
April 1, 2021

SC orders early completion of Hindu shrine in Karak

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure early completion of a shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj in Karak, restraining the Hindu community from interfering in the process. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo motu case about the desecration/burning of the shrine by a mob in Karak as well as a minorities rights case.

