LHC sets aside court order against Nusrat Shahbaz

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court wherein Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, had been declared absconder followed by her non-bailable arrest warrants in money-laundering and illegal assets reference. Nusrat Shahbaz, who at present is living in London, had filed a petition through PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar as a special attorney challenging the proceedings pending against her before an accountability court.