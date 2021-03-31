PHC extends PML-N’s Captain Safdar’s bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday extended the bail before arrest of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz retired Captain Muhammad Safdar in an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau.
A bench of the PHC comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Nasir Mahfooz extended the bail of the PML-N leader for two weeks. The NAB officials presented the documents against Captain Safdar in an inquiry regarding assets beyond means. The counsel for the PML-N leader sought time to submit a reply to the documents. The court extended the pre-arrest bail and adjourned the case for two weeks.
The NAB has started inquiries in Peshawar and Lahore against Captain Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.
A division bench of the Lahore High Court extended his bail before arrest on Monday. Last week, a bench of the PHC had extended the bail of Captain Safdar in a sedition case filed by the Peshawar Police against him in February. The police filed the case after a media talk by the PML-N leader after appearing in the court.