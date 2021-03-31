Micro smart lockdown ordered in more areas

Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, the District Central and District West authorities ordered micro smart lockdowns in more areas on Tuesday.

Last week, the district administration had ordered micro smart lockdowns in nine union councils of North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Gulberg until March 31. On Tuesday, the District Central administration ordered lockdowns in three subdivisions in North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad towns until April 6.

According to a notification issued by the authorities, the lockdowns have been placed in the virus hotspots on the recommendations of the district health officer. Exercising the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, District Central Deputy Commissioner Dr Raja Dharejo has ordered discrete micro smart lockdowns for specific streets and houses for a two-week period.